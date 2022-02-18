RIA

Here's a report in the local media supposedly showing the explosion -- obviously from a distance.

That report and reports that Biden is holding another transatlantic call are evidence that the temperature is rising in Ukraine. A few hours ago it looked like the crisis was winding down, but here we are.

The    US dollar  and yen are surging, oil is back to $92.30 from a low of $89.03. The ruble is down 1.3%.

USD/RUB 30 min chart:

USDRUB chart

Update: here's another image of the explosion and I have to say ... it doesn't look like much. The representative office of the DPR in the JCCC reported that at about 19:00 a car was blown up in the parking lot near the separatist's building. You have to wonder if that's an assassination, an attempted assassination, or a false flag. If it is the big false flag the US has been touting; it's certainly an underwhelming one.

Update 2: Interfax reports that no one was hurt in the explosion.