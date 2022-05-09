China inflation data for April is due on Wednesday May 11 at 0130 GMT.

Via Scotia:

Higher oil prices are likely to pull headline inflation up toward 2% y/y (1.5% prior) but with little effect on core inflation that has just been decelerating to a touch over 1% y/y (chart 12). Either way, China’s inflation rate would remain well below the 3% goal.

There is plenty of space for further PBOC monetary policy easing given the low reported CPI numbers.