It's been a bit of a grind in markets this week and, judging by the economic calendar, today will be more of the same. There is no economic data due but we have the weekly EIA oil inventory data and a seven-year note auction.

The highlight will be a speech on the economic outlook from Fed Governor Waller but that's not until 6 pm ET (10 pm in London).

In the meantime, Treasury yields are 1 bps lower and S&P 500 futures are 0.3% higher as they look to erase the late swoon yesterday. Flows will dominate so eyes will be on the London fix as we count down to month-end.