There are more than $200 billion in losses floating around today due to the 25% decline in shares of Facebook. That's the largest one-day decline in market cap in history, presuming it holds until the close. About 14% of that decline belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, who will lose upwards of $25 billion in net worth today.

Shares are down to $240 from $327 at yesterday's close.

Up the escalator, down the elevator.

Facebook's market cap destruction today actually breaks its own record from 2018. The drop in Netflix last week is also high on the list.

h/t @michaelgoodwell