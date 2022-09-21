The dollar is keeping steadier so far on the day as we continue the countdown to the FOMC meeting decision later. The greenback is running against some key levels with GBP/USD slipping back below 1.1400 and AUD/USD testing its lowest levels since June 2020, down 0.3% to 0.6667 - contesting a drop below key technical support as outlined here.

Elsewhere, the dollar is just a touch firmer with EUR/USD down 0.1% to 0.9960 with large option expiries seen at 1.0000 for the next few days. Then, USD/JPY is up 0.2% to 144.00 though key resistance remains at the 145.00 level with barrier options also noted at said level.

Risk tones are more tepid and cautious after yesterday's retreat in the equities space. S&P 500 futures are up just 0.1% while bond yields are just a touch lower after the advance in the day before. 10-year Treasury yields is holding a break above 3.50%, currently seen at 3.553% ahead of European trading.

The Fed countdown will be the main focus in the session ahead, so that might make for a bit of a lull amid the lack of conviction in markets going into the main event.

1000 GMT - UK September CBI trends total orders

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 16 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.