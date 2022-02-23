It's time to move away from extraordinary support

Timing and magnitude of rate hikes and balance sheet adjustment will depend on economy and data

Appropriate to begin adjustment in March, absent any surprises

Focus for next few years will be bringing inflation back down

We need to keep in mind pre-pandemic challenges including too-low inflation

We've heard this line of thinking from Daly before. There's nothing here to strongly indicate 25 bps or 50 bps though you would think there would be a bit more urgency if 50 was a real consideration for her.