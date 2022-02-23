- It's time to move away from extraordinary support
- Timing and magnitude of rate hikes and balance sheet adjustment will depend on economy and data
- Appropriate to begin adjustment in March, absent any surprises
- Focus for next few years will be bringing inflation back down
- We need to keep in mind pre-pandemic challenges including too-low inflation
We've heard this line of thinking from Daly before. There's nothing here to strongly indicate 25 bps or 50 bps though you would think there would be a bit more urgency if 50 was a real consideration for her.