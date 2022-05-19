fomc george
  • Households are continuing to spend
  • We are hearing from people that tradeoffs to spending due to inflation are occurring
  • In determining when 'enough is enough' in policy tightening the chief focus is on inflation numbers
  • I'm not sure in picking a number around neutral is of much value
  • "If people don't buy as many goods and they begin to move out into more-normal patterns of consumption, maybe we don't have to go as far to achieve some kind of equilibrium in the economy"
  • I am very comfortable with doing 50 bps because I see that balance sheet runoff at the same time

George is emphasizing the recent Fed mantra around hiking until  inflation  falls.