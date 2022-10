Reuters report - Far fewer German businesses feel their survival is at risk now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by economic institute Ifo showed on Monday.

The survey of some 7,000 businesses, conducted from Oct. 4 to 24, showed 7.5% felt their economic survival is threatened.

Separately, the number of larger businesses started between January and August 2022 fell 6.6% compared with the same period a year earlier, the Federal Statistics Office reported.