Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) is coming to South Africa in 2023, providing a wealth of opportunities for traders, IBs, and affiliates. The landmark event will kick off on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

IBs and affiliates have been looking to expand their market footprint and explore new regions. This focus has centered on Africa, long seen as a region with strong potential.

Register Today for FMAS:23 to Unlock Africa’s Potential!

The African continent is the ideal setting for a nascent online trading industry looking to take a great leap. FMAS:23 provides a unique opportunity for IBs, affiliates, and online trading participants to network, engage, and learn.

FMAS:23 Catering to Retail Investors

Finance Magnates is no stranger to the B2C scene, with its annual London Summit (FMLS) series catering to the space extensively across multiple asset classes. FMLS has consistently delivered the goods for investors, traders, and all retail market participants.

This has included an extensive focus on proper trading techniques, demos, the release of new and exciting trading technologies and platforms for users, and much more. Additionally, these types of events spell out everything traders need to know about all asset classes, be it forex, crypto, CFDs, and much more.

Reasons for Retail Investors to Attend FMAS:23

· Learn about new technologies, platforms

· Chance to engage directly with leading traders, brokers

· Opportunity to meet, network with other traders

· Workshops and trading strategies available for free

FMAS:23 will take these trends to the next level, curated specifically for the African continent and a growing swath of potential traders who are looking to get started.

Don’t miss out on one of the biggest events of the year in Africa and make sure to register for the event today!

FMAS:23 – Networking and Engagement Opportunities

FMAS:23 has a unique content focus and agenda planned to accommodate a diverse range of participants and attendees in Africa. Whether you are a newcomer to the trading scene or are an established IB or affiliate, FMAS:23 has something for everyone.

In particular, all attendees can expect to take advantage of myriad opportunities. This includes engaging, interacting, and networking with leading retail players and the biggest names in the industry.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the retail trading and crypto space.

FMAS:23 will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

FMAS:23 Closing Party

FMAS:23 is expected to bring in upwards of 2,000 attendees, 70 exhibitors, and 50 speakers. To top this all off, the event will also feature a legendary closing party for all attendees, complete with live music, entertainment, and much more.

This is one event you will not want to miss. Stay tuned for more updates over the next few months as the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23!