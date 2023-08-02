A Fitch director spoke with Reuters and offered some more colour on the downgrade decision:

Fitch held meetings with the US Treasury ahead of the decision warned about decision, not about downgrade

Key areas behind decision were deterioration on fiscal and debt side, along with governance

Governance deterioration gives less confidence in govt's ability to address fiscal and debt issues

Debt ceiling debate happens every 2 years or so, may happen again in 2025

It's unclear who knew exactly what and when but it's clear to me that the White House got a heads up because they were very quick to blame Jan 6 and Republicans. There was also a curious selloff in bonds yesterday before the decision and I have to wonder if those things are related.

In any case, there's nothing really new here as the reasons for the downgrade were laid out in the announcement itself.