Florida's Matt Gaetz voted for Donald Trump for Speaker of the House.

SMH.

In actuality, nothing stops former Pres. Trump from becoming Speaker of the House if he were to secure enough votes from his party. I find that almost impossible, but Bookmaker Betfair said they are offering odds of 33 to 1 on Trump becoming speaker. Seems like free money to the broker but perhaps there are some punters who would like to have the losing ticket for their Trump scrapbook.

The next favored for Speaker would be Steve Scalise who Betfair has at 2 to 1.