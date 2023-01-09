The major US indices all moved up over 2% on Friday on the back of the Goldilocks US jobs report. We are seeing follow-through buying in early trading today.

A snapshot of the markets 10 minutes into the opening, is showing:

in the US at that market, yields are mixed with a steeper yield curve :

  • two year 4.239%, -2.1 basis points
  • five year 3.697% -1.6 basis points
  • 10 year 3.58% +0.9 basis points
  • 30 year 3.717% +2.6 basis points

in other markets

  • spot gold is trading up $11.52 or 0.62% at $1877
  • spot silver is up $0.17 or 0.77% at $23.98
  • WTI crude oil is trading up $2.03 at $75.78
  • bitcoin is remaining above the $17,000 level at $17,232. The high price reached $17,290 earlier today

In the forex market, the USD is moving lower and is the weakest of major currencies. The CHF is the strongest.

forex
The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies