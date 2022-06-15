The dot plot for June 2022 shows the median rate at the end of 2022 at 3.4%, up from 1.9% in March 2022. With the current rate at 1.7%, that implies an additional 170 bps.

For 2023, the median Fed funds target rate is up to 3.8%, up from 2.8% in March 2022 or an increase of 40 basis point from the end of 2022.

In 2024, the Fed projects a Fed funds target rate of 3.4%, down 40 basis points from the end of year 2023.

Below is the current dot plot from June 2022:

Doppler from June 2022

The Dot plot from March 2022, looked like this:

The June 2022 dot plot from the FOMC

The table of central tendencies from June 2022 now shows:

The central tendencies from June at 2022

A summary of the central tendencies compared to March shows for 2022:

GDP 1.7% from 2.8% in March. That is down 1.1% from March

Unemployment 3.7% from 3.5% in March. That is up 0.2% from 3.5% March

PCE inflation 5.2% from 4.3% in March. That is an increase of 0.9% from March

Core PCE inflation 4.3% from 4.1% in March. That is an increase of 0.2% from March

In 2023, the FOMC now sees:

GDP 1.7% vs. 2.2% in March, down 0.5%

unemployment 3.9% vs. 3.5% March, up 0.4%

PCE inflation 2.6% vs. 2.7% in March, down -0.1%

Core PCE inflation at 2.7% from 2.6% March, up 0.1%

\ Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term