Automakers will be reporting sales figures throughout the week. Ford is out today, reporting a 7.1% rise in US sales led by crossover SUVs and pickup trucks.

Yesterday, GM reported 2.6m unit sales in the US, up 14% in 2023 and in-line with estimates. It's GM's best year since 2019, when it sold 2.9m units.

Others who have reported include:

Toyota +6.6% y/y

Hyundai +11%

Nissan +23%

Overall US sales are expected around 15.5 million units but there are signs of a slowing market in 2024 as high borrowing costs sideline buyers.