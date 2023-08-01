Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- US charges Trump with conspiracy to fraud, witness tampering, and conspiracy against rights of citizens
- Trump faces 4 counts in 2020 election case
- Counts include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding
- The indictment mentions six unnamed co-conspirators
more to come
Trump has been summonsed to appear in Federal Court in Washington DC on August 3 at 4pm US Eastern time