Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

US charges Trump with conspiracy to fraud, witness tampering, and conspiracy against rights of citizens

Trump faces 4 counts in 2020 election case

Counts include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

The indictment mentions six unnamed co-conspirators

more to come

Trump has been summonsed to appear in Federal Court in Washington DC on August 3 at 4pm US Eastern time