A slightly better revision but it doesn't take away from the fact that supply constraints and higher prices are weighing on sentiment. New order growth did show improvement but that is perhaps clients placing advanced purchases in anticipation of price hikes and further supply issues. S&P Global notes that:

"France's manufacturing sector continues to churn out growth in the face of an intensely challenging backdrop for goods producers. That said, some of the anecdotal evidence from panellists we received this month suggests production growth may be short-lived.

"Advanced purchases from clients in anticipation of price hikes underpinned order book growth at some firms. This is worrying evidence that suggests inflation expectations have become de-anchored, but it also suggests that weaker demand conditions are in the horizon if clients are bringing forward their purchases and are hesitant to place orders at higher prices.

"The supply situation also remains uncertain as bottlenecks in China due to COVID restrictions and the war in Ukraine have added to pressures. Firms continue to struggle to replenish their stock of finished goods, which have fallen in for the past six months. "If firms can secure inputs, this may help support output in the face of weak demand if firms choose to rebuild their stocks, but rampant  inflation  and a concerning outlook for demand is diminishing support for growth."