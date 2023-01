Prior +6.2%

CPI -0.1% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +0.3%

HICP +6.7% vs +7.2% y/y expected

Prior +7.1%

HICP % vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

French consumer inflation cooled off after hitting a record high in November, missing on estimates for higher price pressures last month. This adds to the retreat in German inflation yesterday, with the drop likely owing much to a marked drop in energy prices over winter - which has been helped by milder weather conditions.