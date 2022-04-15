FR CPI
  • CPI +4.5% vs +4.5% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as French  inflation  surges higher, owing much to a sharp acceleration in energy prices. That said, food prices also has increased significantly compared to the same period last year as price pressures in general are pushing higher - not helped by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Looking at the details, energy prices showed a jump of 29.2% y/y in March as compared to the 21.1% y/y increase in February. Meanwhile, food prices were up 2.9% y/y in March as compared to the 2.1% y/y increase in February.