Prior +6.2%

CPI +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +1.0%

HICP +7.1% vs +7.1% y/y expected

Prior +7.1%

HICP +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior +1.2%

French annual inflation keeps steadier just above 6% on the month and that contrasts slightly with the drop in price pressures seen in Spain and Germany. That said, the overall reading for France in itself is already lower but still not at comfortable levels for the ECB in the grand scheme of things.