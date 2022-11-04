Prior 52.9

Composite PMI 50.2 vs 50.0 prelim

Prior 51.2

A slightly better revision but it still reaffirms a further slowdown in business activity in France, with overall economic conditions pretty much grinding to a standstill. Inflation pressures remain elevated while business confidence has fallen to its lowest since late 2020. S&P Global notes that:

"As the French manufacturing sector sinks deeper into contraction, the services sector has been left to maintain economic growth. So far, it's just about doing so – the Composite Output Index recorded just above the crucial 50.0 level in October. However, the underlying trend in the services sector is one of weakness. Both output and new orders rose only marginally in October and at rates that were well beneath their respective long-run averages.

"Although the demand trend has clearly deteriorated, ample order book volumes are helping to sustain growth. Backlogs rose again in October, and this has also helped companies keep the door open for new recruits.

"The main challenge for the services sector is inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term. As client purchasing power is squeezed and real incomes fall, spending will come under pressure. Companies are awake to this risk, as evidenced by business confidence slumping to its lowest level in almost two years in October."