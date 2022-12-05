This was the same guy who said that the pandemic will result in nothing serious for Europe and the world, and also countlessly said that inflation would prove to be transitory during last year. But I guess as a politician, that's how the job goes these days - much like central bankers. *coughs*

For now, there are tentative signs that price pressures are cooling - largely due to a drop in energy prices. But relative to historical standards, they are still elevated. And mind you, core inflation across the euro area remains at a record high which translates to prices pressures becoming more broad-based.