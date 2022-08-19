  • Call to Putin was justified by the necessity to preserve Europe's nuclear safety which is at risk
  • there is risk of Russia decoupling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant from Ukraine's power grid which would be unacceptable in view of Ukraine's sovereignty
  • Putin told Macron he was opened to reconsider previous demand that IAEA reaches nuclear plant via Russian soil, Macron asked for permission to travel through Ukraine
  • France prepared to support planned IAEA expert mission to Ukrainian nuclear plant with technical expertise and politically

Meawhile Putin said that Ukraine's showing of Zaporizhia nuclear plant is creating a risk of large-scale catastrophe.

The EURUSD is trading to yet a another new session low and looks toward the parity level. The current prices trading at 1.0037. The low price reached 1.00344 so far