I think the headline is what stands out, as it relates to price pressures and inflation. The survey reveals that 3/4 of French industrial and construction firms see supply problems lasting for a year. That's not quite a good outlook for how the ECB would like the inflation trajectory (or at least the factors affecting it) to go. I mean you have to consider that monetary policy isn't the best tool to rein in the surge in inflation, so yeah.

