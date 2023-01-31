French GDP ||

QoQ Prelim: 0.1% (Forecast 0%, Previous 0.2%)

YoY Prelim: 0.5% (Forecast 0.5%, Previous 1.0%)

Consumer Spending MoM: -1.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.5%)

*Full Report

For 2022 as a whole, the French economy grew by 2.6%, added the INSEE statistics office in its preliminary figures.

BBG - The numbers offer some relief for Europe after data Monday revealed an unexpected downturn in Germany in the final three months of the year. Figures for the entire euro area are due at 11 a.m. Analysts see a small contraction.