🇫🇷 French Industrial Production (MoM): Actual: -1.1% 🔴 Expected: -0.3% Previous: 1.4%

via official report:

Over a month, output fell back in most industries In March 2023, output fell back over a month in the “other manufacturing” industries (‑1.1% after +0.5%).

It plummeted substantially in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum (‑45.6% after +0.8%) due to the strikes in the refineries.

Output also declined in mining and quarrying, energy, water supply (‑1.2% after +2.3%), in the manufacture of machinery and equipment goods (‑0.9% after +0.6%) and more slightly in the manufacture of food products and beverages (‑0.2% after +1.5%).

On the contrary, output increased again in the manufacture of transport equipment (+0.2% after +5.5%): it was up in the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (+0.9% after +3.1%) but it decreased in the manufacture of other transport equipment (‑0.4% after +7.3%).

EUR