Putin bear chess meme

Fox reports that shelling has resumed in Eastern Ukraine as the region braces for conflict.

This would be the Ukrainian military or separatists in Donbass, not the Russian military. This kicked off yesterday and initially caused a big wobble in markets and flight to USD and    JPY  . However this kind of fighting in the region is nothing new so markets reversed. However the longer and more-intense it grows, the more risk of it spilling over into something larger.