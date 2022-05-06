Coming up at 1230 GMT on Friday 06 May 2022, US Nonfarm payrolls report:
Snippet via Goldman Sachs:
- We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose by 300k in April
- We estimate a one-tenth drop in the unemployment rate to 3.5%, reflecting a solid or strong rise in household employment partially offset by another 0.1pp rise in labour force participation to 62.5%
- While labour demand remains at elevated levels and dining activity has returned to normal, seasonally-adjusted job growth tends to slow during the spring hiring season when the labour market is tight.