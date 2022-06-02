People's Daily is the largest newspaper group in China.

The paper is a newspaper of record of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.

So, yeah, when the front page screams that the zero policy is the correct policy you can be sure that policy will not be changing anytime soon. The piece is an opinion piece.

There is some speculation about that China will be abandoning the zero policy. Much of it says it'll do so after Xi is re-elected for a third term later this year at the 20th CPC National Congress (due in November). Maybe, maybe not, but regardless November is a long way off.