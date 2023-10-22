The Financial Times is gated but the gist of the article is that the European Union is considering extending its emergency gas price cap introduced in February.
In response to concern of supply disruption and price jumps from a couple of fronts:
- the conflict in the Middle East
- the sabotage of a Baltic pipeline
Reuters add that:
- The European Commission said there was "no indication of negative effects" since the measure had entered into force and that natural gas prices were now almost 90% lower than last year, the report said, citing a presentation to EU diplomats.