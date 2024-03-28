It's a strange week in the market in that the highlight comes on Friday, which is of course Good Friday and a holiday in stocks, bonds and futures markets.
However we get some potentially market moving economic data today as well, starting at the bottom of the hour with:
- Initial jobless claims
- US final Q4 GDP
- Canadian January GDP
Then we skip ahead to 10 am ET with the release of:
- US pending home sales
- UMich consumer sentiment
It should wind down quickly from there and the bond market closes today at 2 pm ET.