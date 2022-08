The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has once again bought HK dollars, sold USD.

The HKMA have been defending the weak side of the band for the HKD.

Bought HKD1.5bn in the market.

7.8500 is the upper limit for the HKMA trading band for USD/HKD:

I normally post long (very long) term USD/HKD charts to illustrate the point. Here is a daily candle chart for a change.