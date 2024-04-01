As a reminder, major markets in Europe are closed today amid Easter Monday. That is to keep liquidity conditions thin, with little appetite among traders to chase any big moves. So far, the major currencies space is rather tame with very, very light changes overall.

USD/JPY in particular is still keeping above the 151.00 mark. And I shared some thoughts on the pair at the end of last week here.

Meanwhile, EUR/USD sellers are also keeping poised as price holds below 1.0800. The trendline support from the October 2023 and February 2024 lows at around 1.0780 is in play currently.

Then, GBP/USD is still staying just above key support from its 200-day moving average of 1.2588 for now. And AUD/USD holding slightly above swing region support closer to 0.6500.

The US jobs report this week will be the key risk event to watch. So, expect price action to center around the anticipation of that in the days ahead.