Will continue to support supply chain resiliency through diversification, investment in alternative resources and new technologies, including critical minerals and renewable energies

Central banks closely monitoring impact of prices pressures on inflation expectations, will continue to appropriately calibrate pace of monetary policy tightening in a date-dependent and clearly-communicated manner

Committed to keeping markets open, enhancing resilience of agricultural and energy markets in line with climate and enviro goals

The one thing I'm picking up on is more urgency on minerals. There's a supply shortage brewing and there have been some steps from governments to make it easier to get things out of the ground.