With Truss currently speaking at the Tory Party conference, some would have been hoping for some movement in GBP. Alas that doesn't appear to be the case.



I'm purposely showing the GBPEUR here as I want to focus on GBP and take active USD out of the equation for a second.

Truss' headline-worthy quotes, thus far:



Economic growth hasn't been strong enough in the UK.

My priorities are growth, growth and growth.

We need to be internationally competitive on tax.



We will realise on the promise of Brexit.

By the end of the year, all EU red tape will be consigned to history.