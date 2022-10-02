The delay is in response to a 'rebellion' amongst the members of her party.

more to come

Media report (Uk Tele, gate) :

MPs will not be asked to approve the controversial decision until they have learnt how it will be funded in the Chancellor's medium-term plan on Nov 23, said government sources.

This is a positive piece of news for struggling UK assets. While cable has recovered its losses triggered by the fiscally disastrous plan and Bank of England buying has propped up Gilts, Gilts are still struggling.