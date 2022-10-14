The pair is now running into a fresh test of the 200-hour moving average (blue line) at 1.1191 as we see a quick tumble in cable from 1.1250 to 1.1190 - down 1.2% on the day.

The drop coincides with another bout of dollar strength with EUR/USD pulled to the lows as well, down 0.5% to 0.9720, but also as we start to see reports confirming that Kwarteng has been sacked as UK finance minister. UK 30-year gilt yields are down 18 bps to 4.36% but are off earlier lows of around 4.24%.

There is talk in UK political circles that Kwarteng's sacking is not going to go down well with Tory lawmakers and they might just call for Truss' head. The political uncertainty and instability isn't helping with the mood, as the volatility swings continue for the pound.

For now though, the technicals will at least do some work. If we break below 1.1200 and the 200-hour moving average, then the near-term bias becomes more bearish and we open up a lower range for GBP/USD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term towards the 100-hour moving average (red line) at 1.1114 at least.