The US dollar is continuing to power higher.

Cable is straddling 1.0750. Its lowest since 1985.

JPY and CHF also notably struggling.

This is a 'more of the same' move. If USD strength is a surprise to you scan back over the site for the past few ... many, many months. It's a constant theme. GBP took an extra hit on Friday from the fiscally profligate UK budget announcement.