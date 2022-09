The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) prices at the auction came in at $4072. That is up 2.0%. The previous price came in at $4007 or 4.9%.

Whole milk powder prices came in at $3733 up 3.7% vs $3610 last.

Looking at the historical GDT price index, the price moved back down to the old highs from 2016 t0 2020) this year, but is seeing some support at the old highs...