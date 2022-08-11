US Attn. General Garland

For what it is worth, the DOJ has announced that the Attn General Merrick Garland will be issuing a statement at 2:30 PM ET. No further details were given, but I can assume it would be on the execution of the search warrant of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Needless to say there is a lot on the line for both sides. Was the search justified? Did the search lead to the intended results?

This is not something that will go away overnight, but it nudges the bear and his supporters, and has the potential to ignite civil unrest.

