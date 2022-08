Part of the measures is limits on lighting in public spaces. With some parts of Europe set to face the potential for power rationing or rolling blackouts this coming winter, Germany is actively trying to avoid that but we'll see if these measures will be enough. In any case, soaring energy prices on its own already won't be of much comfort. The year-ahead baseload power price in Germany has crossed €600/MWh again today.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW