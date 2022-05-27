German Chancellor Scholz is on the wires saying that

Germany will support Ukraine until Russia stop the attacks

He will continue to talk to Russian Pres. Putin

The Ukraine war remains a drag and risk for all markets and economies around the world.

Nevertheless, any compromise, hopes for an end, even high level talks, would be good/great news for markets and the global economies as oil prices decline/food commodities decline/inflation comes back down.

On the other side, the risks still remain high that there is no progress. That Putin continues on their quest and moves leaders from around the world to reevaluate the next plan of action as basic needs are not met (like feeding the world).