German Chancellor Scholz is speaking. Says:
- there is an urgent need to de-escalate on the Ukraine border
- expresses his concerns in a call with Russia Pres. Putin
- Covid measures are having an effect, but 5th wave is a threat.
- It is a question of weeks before omicron is the dominant variant in Germany
- New measures will take place after Christmas
- Wants to carry out a further 30 million booster vaccinations by the end of January
- Proposed new measures include limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum above 10 people from December 28