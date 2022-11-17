The German Dax is the only major European indice which is closing higher on the day. Looking at the closing levels:

German Dax, +0.23%

France's Cac -0.47%

UK FTSE 100, -0.06%

Spain's Ibex -0.75%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.81%

In the European debt market, the yields are ending the day mostly lower. The UK 10 year is the only one with a move higher today. The other country yields are marginally lower on the day.

The benchmark European 10 year yields

As European traders exit for the day, the USD remains the strongest of the major currencies but off its early NY levels. The AUD Remains the weakest of the majors The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

Looking at the US stock indices, the major indices are down on the day but near intraday highs as well as the losses are recovered

Dow industrial average is down -27 points or -0.09% at 33526

The S&P index is down 20.68 points or -0.52% at 3938

NASDAQ index is down -47 points or -0.42% at 11136.50

Russell 2000 is down -25.93 points at -1.4% at 1827.17.