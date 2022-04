Confirms reports of 2.2% GDP growth forecast this year and 2.5% in 2023

Expects 6.1% inflation in 2022 and 2.8% in 2023

Aim is, as before, to return to debt brake in 2023

2.2% growth forecast doesn't envision energy embargo

This is the crux of the issue; how much economic pain are Europeans ready to tolerate? Natural gas prices are up 9% today on the latest sanctions drama.

The euro has broken major support today, falling through the pandemic lows: