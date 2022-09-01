Germany will have about 2 months of winter natural gas usage in storage by October 1. Before the three-day maintenance that's ongoing, the 20% of flows coming via Nord Stream 1 would give Germany just enough gas to get through the winter (assuming LNG and other sources continue), assuming some rationing. If it's cut off completely, it gets very difficult but it's still possible with a 20% decline in use, but it will depend on how cold the winter is.

TTF prices have eased substantially this week after going parabolic.