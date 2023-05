πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ German Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar) Actual: -10.7% Expected: -2.2% Previous: 4.8%

Big'ol miss!

The vehicle construction sector had a particularly strong impact on the result, with incoming orders falling by 47.4% compared with the previous month.

Foreign orders fell by 13.3% from the previous month while domestic orders decreased by 6.8%

β€œThis is the strongest decline since the breaking down of new orders in April 2020 as a result of the corona pandemic.” - DeStatis