Lindner says that Germany must "find an exit from crisis mode", noting that it is possible to return to the 'debt brake' next year.

But if there's one thing that we've learnt during the pandemic is that fiscal spending knows no bounds and the numbers don't really matter at the end of the day. If the rest of the world continues to get away with it, Germany might as well too.

For some context, the 'debt brake' is meant to work in the sense that Germany's fiscal deficit should not exceed 0.35% of its GDP but has since been suspended due to the pandemic situation.