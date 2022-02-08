Germany will be able to reopen some time before Easter

The initial projection was that infections would peak around end-January but that clearly has been pushed back. The mid-February projection looks plausible but let's see how the data shapes up in the next few days. But in any case, the world is looking to get back to normal irrespective of the case count already.

As long as hospitals can cope, I imagine we could see a more rapid reopening globally by the middle of the year barring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that is.