It is still all about the dollar right now as we are seeing a further capitulation in the yen and a further decline in the yuan - both of which are fueling further gains in the greenback this week. The US currency is running hot and is higher across the board once more, threatening to break even higher against some of the major currencies this week.

Equities remain sluggish with US stocks falling once more yesterday. Of note, the Nasdaq posted its seventh straight day of losses - its longest streak since November 2016. Meanwhile, bond yields are still pressing higher with European governments looking to pile on more debt in order to deal with the energy crisis ahead of winter.

Looking ahead, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the key points above but it's all about watching if the dollar has legs for another run higher as it approaches some key levels on the charts.

0600 GMT - Germany July industrial production data

0600 GMT - UK August Halifax house prices

0900 GMT - Eurozone Q2 final GDP figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 2 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.