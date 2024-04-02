It was a four-day weekend in Europe and that saw a rather quiet trading period up until late yesterday. During the US session, the dollar caught a bid as Treasury yields jumped higher. And the moves are something to be mindful of as we get back on the saddle in Europe today.

I pinpointed some of the dollar moves here, with links to the charts I posted yesterday. Those will at least give an idea of the key technical levels in consideration as we get into the thick of things again.

In other markets, gold continues to be a standout as it holds on to recent gains at around $2,253. Equities are more tepid after a slight retreat in Wall Street yesterday, marred by the jump higher in bond yields. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is stuttering with a dip back below $70,000 to $66,767 currently.

Looking at the economic calendar, there will be a couple of releases to move things along in Europe. The German CPI data is the main highlight as outlined here. So, that will set the mood a little before we get to the euro area inflation readings tomorrow.

0600 GMT - UK March Nationwide house prices

0715 GMT - Spain March manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland March manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy March manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France March final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany March final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone March final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK March final manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - UK February mortgage approvals, credit data

1200 GMT - Germany March preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.